21 Savage might drop knowledge on the difference between snitches and rats on his albums, but he also wants to drop some knowledge on financial literacy too.

The Savage Mode II rapper recently partnered with financial services company, Chime, to start a new, six-course, online financial literacy program. The program is aimed towards high school students and will give 100 high school students $1,000 scholarships who complete the program.

Lessons will be offered in English and Spanish and will cover banking, budgeting, credit scores, and more. In order to win the $1,000 scholarship, high schoolers must write an essay upon completion before Dec. 4.

Advertisement











“I’m happy to team up with Chime to make this year’s Bank Account Campaign bigger than ever with a new national financial literacy and scholarship program,” 21 said in a press release. “I’ve been an advocate for financial literacy because I believe it can help free youth to focus on the more important things in life.”

This is not the first time 21 has promoted financial literacy. Back in 2018, he partnered with Bank of America for the launch of his Bank Account Campaign. This year they partnered again for the Bank Account at Home campaign so that people could have access to resources during the pandemic.