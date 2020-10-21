Share:

President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for his Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, popping up in Philadelphia for a drive-in rally on Wednesday.

The Biden campaign reveals the former president will detail how vital it is to make a plan to vote ahead of the Nov 3rd Election Day.

The state of Pennsylvania is one of the key states to removing Trump from office following the state flipping to helping him win in 2016.

“One, without Pennsylvania, mathematically, the president has no path to 270. And two, it’s a state that is in play but the former president remains intensely popular,” said Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania to Politico. “His ability to draw attention and energize is certainly unparalleled by any other Democrat.”

Pennsylvania, you are needed. 

One of the most inspiring things about this year has been seeing so many young people organizing, marching, and fighting for change. Your generation can be the one that creates a more just, more fair America, where the system treats everybody equally and gives everybody opportunity. I know there’s plenty out there to make people feel cynical. And plenty of people are going to seize on that to try to convince you that your vote doesn’t matter. Don’t let them. Because your vote matters more than ever before. And to change the game on any of the issues we care about, we've got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Go to iwillvote.com/obama to make your plan, then get some friends to join you. Let’s go.

