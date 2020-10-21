After many days of silence, Beyoncé supporters have been calling out on the singer for her help to end SARS. #EndSARS is a social movement in Nigeria called to end the police brutality in Nigeria.

Many were disgusted with the Houston singer’s silence considering her Black is King film and production that revolved around African aesthetics. Not only fans, but Tiwa Savage, who collaborated with Queen Bey on her Black is King project called Beyonce out amid her silence. “I’m calling on Beyoncé and her team, the same way they used their platform… to elevate and to show the world that Black is King and how beautiful Afrobeat and Africa our culture is,” she stated. I want them to please use their voice and their platform right because the same country that birth this genre is on fire right now.”

Beyoncé took to her social media account to address her involvement in the movement. “I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to e an end to SARS,” she began.

“We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food, and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you,” she concluded.

Tina Lawson stepped in to defend her daughter’s silence once Beyoncé posted about her involvement. “Thanks for quietly researching, identifying, vetting, and supporting organizations on the ground that can help support the protestors. Thanks for continuing the work to really have a plan to make a difference not just talking, but doing!!!”

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z are no strangers to social activism. We hope the queen can help put an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Nigeria.