At one point T.I. was fishing for a VERZUZ battle with 50 Cent, instead, the two collaborated on a new TV show.



While on Instagram Live with Fat Joe, who has been dubbed Joeprah, Busta Rhymes detailed that he will step in to represent for New York City and take on Tip.



“From one brother that loves you, to a brother that knows I love him,” Busta said to T.I. “I’m begging you to step in the ring with me. I’ma bust your ass.



“We gon’ do it with grace, but I’ma bust T.I. I’ma bust your ass. Come on, T.I, let’s have fun. Let’s have fun T.I.”



Busta Rhymes is getting ready for his new album, ELE 2: The Wrath of God, to hit. But in the meantime, would we be down for Busta vs. Tip?