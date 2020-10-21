It has been almost 20 years since the original Fast and Furious released, and according to Variety, the saga is set to end after its eleventh installment.

Just because the movies are coming to an end does not mean the franchise is going anywhere. More spinoffs are set to be released much like 2019’s summer blockbuster, Hobbs and Shaw.

The newest installment, F9, is set to release on May 21, 2021. Just like every other film that was supposed to release this year, the date was pushed back due to COVID-19.

Director Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth installments is set to direct the final two films in the franchise. Other directors that have gotten behind the camera include Rob Cohen (2001’s The Fast and the Furious), John Singleton (2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious), James Wan (2015’s Furious 7), and F. Gary Gray (2017’s The Fate of the Furious).