Cauliflower is a wonderful substitute for those who are carb lovers. You can make mock mashed potatoes, pizza with this vegetable and bread sticks, just to name a few. Like many vegetables, cauliflower has a lot of vitamins and minerals that will help your body.

Check out some of the many health benefits of cauliflower

1. Abundance of Antioxidants – With a healthy dose of vitamin C, beta-carotene, and phytonutrients cauliflower helps to fight against free radicals.

2. Heart help– Cauliflower is known to help heart health. The Sulforaphane in cauliflower improves blood pressure and kidney function.

3. Weight release – With one serving only 25 calories, this vegetable is full of vitamins and minerals. Cauliflower has a healthy dose of fiber. This will help you feel full faster.

4. Vitamins and minerals – Cauliflower is loaded with vitamins and minerals. This veggie has a good source of vitamin C, K, and a collection of B vitamins. The minerals include niacin, magnesium, folate, potassium, protein, folic acid, and fiber just to name a few.

5. Reduces inflammation– This vegetable has Omega-3 properties and vitamin K,. Cauliflower is known to help with diabetes and arthritis.

Ready to try out a few recipes? Here is a delicious one

Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

1 medium head cauliflower, trimmed and cut into small florets (about 6 to 7 cups)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Add sea salt and spices, to taste

Cook Cauliflower until tender. Drain the water. Put the cauliflower into a food processor until smooth. Add season and enjoy!