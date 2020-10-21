Fivio Foreign spent a couple of days in the slammer of his pregnant girlfriend, Jasmin Gisselle, that the rapper punched her in the back of the head, kicked her, and hit her “with a glass bottle [just] before pushing her into the hallway without clothes.”

The “Big Drip” artist gave some details on the incident in a series of tweets when he was released. “I appreciate y’all support and concerns and prayers…But I ain’t Neva hide nuffin I do or deny who I was. I wud neva hurt or harm any pregnant woman especially not my GF. My mother wud kill me, plus I’m raise’n 2 blacc lil gurls. & Woman do everything for me in my life,” he said.

Fivio added that arguments and disagreements are normal in every relationship. “In relationships people argue and have disagreements, Whoeva kno is kno we been argue’n we argue & we Weill always argue. It’s juss unfortunate dat I have nos a** neighbors who can’t mind dey own business. Wasn’t da 1st Tyme and won’t b da last.”

But Fivio Foreign assured his followers that he will push through the adversity despite the odds being against him. “Im loud rich blacc and I have a past so people judge but we will get past dis.. We get thru everything we go thru. We family!”

