Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah Marley, is making headlines once again but it’s not for spilling family tea this time.
The 21-year-old is alleging that Rihanna stole her creative ideas from her 2019 project, A Primordial Place.
In a lengthy caption, she was seemingly hesitant to express her disappointment in what she sees as an exact replication of her hard work. “Quite a few friends brought this up to me & I wasn’t gonna say anything about this, but I’m bothered. For those who remember, I did ‘A Primordial Place’ in May 2019.. I put my heart & soul (& all the money I had) into this project and…. I don’t know. Is it just me?
As a young independent, female black artist, I genuinely feel robbed. I’m not signed to any label.. I don’t have any investors. I just have myself & the people who support me. It took A LOT to pull this together & to see it replicated almost exactly with no mention of my name or the work I previously put in is just ridiculous.”
The Navy sounded off about Selah Marley’s claims on Twitter. What are your thoughts?