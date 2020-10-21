Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah Marley, is making headlines once again but it’s not for spilling family tea this time.

The 21-year-old is alleging that Rihanna stole her creative ideas from her 2019 project, A Primordial Place.

In a lengthy caption, she was seemingly hesitant to express her disappointment in what she sees as an exact replication of her hard work. “Quite a few friends brought this up to me & I wasn’t gonna say anything about this, but I’m bothered. For those who remember, I did ‘A Primordial Place’ in May 2019.. I put my heart & soul (& all the money I had) into this project and…. I don’t know. Is it just me?

As a young independent, female black artist, I genuinely feel robbed. I’m not signed to any label.. I don’t have any investors. I just have myself & the people who support me. It took A LOT to pull this together & to see it replicated almost exactly with no mention of my name or the work I previously put in is just ridiculous.”

The Navy sounded off about Selah Marley’s claims on Twitter. What are your thoughts?

Selah Marley daughter of Lauryn Hill asks public if Rihanna allegedly stole her concept in Savage X Fenty show…. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/v8EyStLtdT — tiffany (@jonestiff314) October 16, 2020

People are really saying Rihanna doesn’t know Selah Marley lmaooooooooooooooooo like Bob Marley’s granddaughter?? — 🍑 (@FentyCops) October 16, 2020

Selah Marley got an attitude just like her mother ☕️. Better keep Rihanna name our your fcking mouth b*tch — FentyJR_460 (@Fentyjr460) October 16, 2020