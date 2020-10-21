Leslie Jones opened up about her departure from Saturday Night Live and apparently, she doesn’t miss them at all.

The comedian showed love to her former co-workers but spoke about some of the adversity she faced. “I don’t miss it at all,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I miss Kenan [Thompson] but I don’t miss [it]. That job was hard, man. That job was like two jobs and very restrictive too. I wasn’t very free there.”

Following a breakout performance and five-season run, Leslie stunned fans when she announced that she was exiting. She joined SNL as a writer before being bumped up to a full-time cast member.

Leslie Jones took her talents to ABC’s long-running game show, Supermarket Sweep. “It’s just, you know, a comedian’s dream come true,” she said of her new gig.

Jones shared that she has been training for the new job ever since she tried out. “I trained my roommate; I made her watch the show; I made her run up and down grocery stores,” she said. “So when we got to the audition, we were destroying teams, and she turns around and looks at me and says, ‘I have to go to work.’ I was like… ‘I’m not riding home with you.’”