Earlier this year Tamar Braxton attempted suicide and the toll that it took on her family will be chronicled on the next season of Braxton Family Values.



TMZ reports the show is entering its seventh season and the moment will be a focal point of the season, showcasing both her sisters and mother addressing the incident.



In a preview, Toni Braxton lets the rest of her sisters know about Tamar attempting to commit suicide at a Los Angeles hotel in July. The attempt was stated by Tamar to be associated with issues with WE TV, mistreatment of reality TV, and the network not getting her help.



Tamar Braxton is currently no longer working with the network, but the new season of Braxton Family Values begins on November 5. You can watch the trailer here.