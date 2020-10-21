Ty Dolla $ign may already have the best album title ever in Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The release is set for Friday and now we know it is packed with 25 tracks.



Ty$ hit the Instagram timeline and revealed the album will feature Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Quavo, Lil Durk, Big Sean, Mustard, Future, Kehlani, Roddy Ricch, Jhene Aiko, Mustard, Young Thug, Gunna, Musiq Soulchild, 6LACK, and Tish Hyman. Aka the entire industry.



Previously fans got to hear “Expensive,” which features Nicki Minaj and this past Friday Ty dropped off “By Yourself” featuring Jhené Aiko and Mustard.



You can see the full tracklist below.