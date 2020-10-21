Sada Baby expresses remorse following the resurfacing of old tweets. The Detroit rapper recently teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix. While the song took on a life of its own as a viral hit Minaj’s presence elevated the catchy tune’s trajectory. Just days after the song’s release, some tweets of his past were brought to the forefront. In those tweets from 2011, Sada Baby expressed drug rape, hate for dark-skinned people, and homophobia.

When the tweets resurfaced, Sada took to his IG to explain himself.

“Y’all kan find every and any old tweet in the world from me,” said the 27 year old rapper. “I don’t kare. I’m not even logged into my twitter and haven’t been for months.”

He later continued with a post on his Instagram feed saying:

“FYI @asylumrecords runs my Twitter so y’all tweeting them n not me.. I don’t have the twitter app on my phone. You gotta understand everybody ain’t removed from who they is. I’m f**ked up in the head kuz that’s how I was raised. God n my grandmas the only judges I care for.”

Initially Sada Baby he did not seem to be remorseful but took to Instagram later Tuesday night to express his apology and discontent of his past tweets regarding rape, colorism, and homophobia.

“I don’t stand on none of them views. Them views is not the Sada of today. You feel me? I’m grown, different…whole type of man that understand that s**t like that is not acceptable.”

Peep the full apology video below.