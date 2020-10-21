The Miami Dolphins are making a switch at quarterback. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa will be making his first NFL start on November 1st for the Dolphins.

Dolphins have a bye this week. When they rerun the next week for a home game against the Rams, Tua Tagovailoa will be their starting QB. https://t.co/NVc3Kc0GfG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2020

The move comes as a bit of a surprise because of the timing. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick had been playing well, leading the Dolphins to a 3-3 respectable record and just a game out of first place in the AFC East.

Tagovailoa saw his first NFL action Sunday in a blowout win over the New York Jets. He went 2-for-2 for 9 yards while playing just five snaps.

In his three seasons at Alabama, Tagovailoa was the most efficient passer in college football history. He won the Walter Camp and Maxwell awards and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2018.

Many expected Tagovailoa to take a redshirt year as a rookie to recover from the hip injury he suffered at Alabama last year. Tagovailoa will get to prove why the Dolphins believe he is their quarterback of the future a lot sooner than expected.