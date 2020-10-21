The Indiana Pacers appear to have found their next head coach. Toronto Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren has reached an agreement to become the next head coach of the Pacers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Indiana Pacers are hiring Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 20, 2020

OFFICIAL: We have hired Nate Bjorkgren as our new head coach. Bjorkgren most recently served as an assistant on the Toronto Raptors, who won the NBA Championship during the 2018-19 season. Welcome to Indiana, Coach Bjorkgren!



More info >> https://t.co/Ol4LiOzMcM pic.twitter.com/LnNF4wy79P — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 20, 2020

Bjorkgren had been with the Raptors since 2018 and was Nick Nurse’s right-hand man on the sidelines last year when the team won an NBA title. Bjorkgren was an assistant with the Phoenix Suns before that but never was a head coach until now.

The Pacers finished last season as the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference but were swept in the first round by the Miami Heat. Nate McMillan was the previous head coach of the Pacers but after two straight playoff sweeps, the organization felt a change was needed.

Advertisement











Bjorkgren will now have a chance to prove himself as a head coach with a solid team in the Pacers.