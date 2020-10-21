The MARCO X HBCU Entertainment Summit Will Be Virtual This Year On October 24th

The MACRO X HBCU Entertainment Summit is coming back, and it is set to go virtual this year.

The second annual edition of the event will be presented by Amazon Studios and is set to kick off at 10 am EST on October 24. The summit will include panels, conversations, and inspirational messages from recognizable talents and power players in the entertainment business.

The inaugural summit debuted on the campus of Howard University in 2019 with the mission to engage and educate students on the vast careers, opportunities, and paths in the media and entertainment fields.

This year’s guests include Kenya Barris, John David Washington (Morehouse College Alumnus) MACRO Founder & Chief Executive Officer Charles D. King, Steve Pamon (Morehouse College Alumnus), Chris Paul, Terrence J, and more industry executives, experts, and influencers — many that are HBCU alumni.

Some of the panels at this year’s event are listed below.

A MACRO Conversation with Kenya Barris. Moderated by Charles D. King, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, MACRO.

MACRO Founder & CEO Charles D. King (Howard University School of Law Alumni Alumnus) sits down with writer, producer, actor and showrunner Kenya Barris (Clark Atlanta University Alumnus) to discuss their journeys in this business and also provide words of inspiration and encouragement for students looking to enter the business.

About That Action. Powered by SheaMoisture.

A fireside chat with future NBA Hall of Famer, Chris Paul, on using your voice and platform to lead the charge for social justice.

Moderator: Terrence J, Actor/Influencer (North Carolina A&T University Alumnus)

When and Where I Enter: Black Women At The Seat of Power Powered By Amazon Studios.

A roundtable of baller Black women on the business side of entertainment, discussing the strategies they used to make their voices be heard and respected in white and male dominated spaces.

Moderator: Latasha Gillespie, Executive Head, Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Amazon Studios

Black excellence will be on full display at the MACRO X HBCU Entertainment Summit. The event will be open to the public and if you’re interested in attending you must register at http://www.staymacro.com.