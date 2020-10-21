The Universal Hip Hop Museum is excited to announce its latest partnership with Soter Technologies, inventors of non-invasive advanced health sensor technology systems, as the [R]Evolution of Hip Hop reopens its doors for an exclusive press preview this Friday, October 23 from 12 – 6 pm EST. The exhibit will officially reopen its doors to the general public on November 5.



In alignment with New York City reopening guidelines, the safety and wellbeing of all visitors are top priority for The Universal Hip Hop Museum. Soter has donated one of their new SymptomSense™ rapid walk-through noninvasive scanners that quickly (5 seconds or less) determines an individual’s blood oxygen level, body temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate.

These vital signs are the same as those immediately taken at emergency rooms and help to identify if a person has COVID-19 or other illnesses prior to entering a building or event. SymptomSense™ is a revolutionary walk-through full-body health scanner that looks similar to metal detectors used at security checkpoints at airports, professional sporting events and government buildings. The museum’s unit is the first permanent SymptomSense™ to be installed at a public venue in New York City where COVID-19 remains a serious health concern.

Additional measures will also be taken to further safeguard the community including practicing social distancing and facial masks requirements. The [R]Evolution of Hip Hop’s newest experience will celebrate Hip Hop’s emergence from the park jams and the projects to nightclubs, national concert tours, TV and motion pictures circa 1980 to 1985. The innovative music, art, dance and fashion that first permeated city streets in the Bronx, Harlem, Brooklyn and Queens in the 1970s made its way Downtown in the 1980s.

