Tory Lanez Swears on Dead Mom He Doesn’t Know Woman Accusing Him of Abuse

Although Tory Lanez finally went on Instagram live to explain his side of the story, some people are still not letting the rapper go that easily, despite him denying being the shooter of Megan Thee Stallion.

Following his live, many went on social media to pull out the receipts in the rapper’s alleged violent history. Social media users pulled up a story from 2017, where Tory allegedly was abusive and stalked a woman who claims to be Tory’s ex-girlfriend.

When the rapper saw those allegations, he jumped in the comments to clear his name. “Lmao…. On my dead mother and on my child, I have never met, seen , spoke to , or KNOW this person,” the singer penned.

Although Tory has denied the claims, we would hope he wouldn’t be digging himself into a deeper hole. What do you think?