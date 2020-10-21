[WATCH] Amber Rose Says Former Long-Term Boyfriend Had Sex Without Her Consent

In a recent Red Table Talk interview, supermodel Amber Rose revealed that one of her former long time boyfriends had sex with her without her consent.

In the interview, Rose says that even though her and her former beau had sex “plenty of times” before the incident in question, but according to her, when she told him she was leaving him, he allegedly ripped off all her clothes and forced himself on her.

Rose was not specific about who the boyfriend was, other than the fact that they had been together for two years.

See video below for the entire interview.