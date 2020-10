Young Buck’s GF Arrested for Shooting Weapon At Him

In a developing story, former G-Unit member Young Buck’s girlfriend was arrested for firing a weapon at the rapper.

Lucresia Neil was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

It is unclear whether or not Young Buck was injured in the shooting and investigators are still searching for Buck for questioning.

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.