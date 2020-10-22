The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has recently been featured in the hit HBO shows Watchmen and Lovecraft Country, uncovering a piece of American history to sections of the public that isn’t taught in school. Another piece of that history was uncovered this week as at least 10 bodies were discovered in an unmarked mass grave at a Tulsa cemetery.

ABC reports investigators are searching for the remains of victims of the massacre, finding 10 coffins with one person in each.

“What we were finding was an indication that we were inside a large area … a large hole that had been excavated and into which several individuals had been placed and buried in that location. This constitutes a mass grave,” said Oklahoma state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck.

The Tulsa massacre killed an estimated 300 Black residents and injured 800 more as whites stormed a thriving Black community with shootings, fires, beatings, and bombings.