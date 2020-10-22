With just under two weeks remaining to Election Day, The Source has released a new digital cover story endorsing former Vice President and Senator Joe Biden for President and Sen. Kamala Harris for Vice President.

The digital cover story highlights why The Source is “Rolling with Joe” and is a call to the Hip-Hop community to stand up and be counted in the most important election of our lives.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the absolute best candidates on the ballot for this 2020 Presidential election,” said L. Londell McMillan, owner/publisher of The Source. “We are ‘rolling with Joe’ because he’s been an ally to our community for many years. When he won the Democratic nomination, he didn’t forget us, he showed loyalty and courage. Joe has never forgotten the poor, working, and middle class. Most importantly, he has the character, experience and dignity to rebuild and reform our nation.”

You can see the full cover below and read the digital cover story here.