If the world was perfect we would be entering the 2020-2021 NBA season, instead, we are in NBA Draft preparations. Never failing to hold us down, 2K Sports has revealed the long-awaited NBA 2K21 player ratings.

The ratings reveal have LeBron James on top of all players as the highest-rated player. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is ranked at 98. The rest of the championship Los Angeles Lakers starting line-up from the NBA Finals Game 6 is led by Anthony Davis at 96, followed by Danny Green (76), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (76), and Alex Caruso (75).

Fans can follow along with the ratings reveal at #2KRatings and be prepared for the launch of NBA2K21 on PS5 on November 12 and Xbox Series X on November 10, and the new 2K player ratings will be available on both current- and next-gen consoles.

