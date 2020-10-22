You might remember LisaRaye McCoy and Stacey Dash starred in a VH1 series called Single Ladies, which went on for four seasons. But Dash left after one and the Player’s Club actress explains why on Vivica A. Fox’s podcast.

“At first she was real cool,” McCoy said on Hustling With Vivica A. Fox. “I’m just going to put that out there. She was dating somebody. She was happy.”

Lisa continued saying that Dash was frustrated that the shoots were ongoing until the next morning. “It’s like 2:00 in the morning, and we’re still at it. And she gets an attitude, and she doesn’t say her line to me,” Lisa recalls. “So, by the fourth or fifth take, I’m thinking, ‘This is just a one-liner, like, girl, what’s the problem?’ And that’s what I say.”

Next thing you know Lisa said her co-star’s finger was pointed in her face and she advised her to move it. “You could hear a pin drop on set,” she said in 2019 on TV One’s Uncensored. “I went south side Chicago on her.”

LMFAOOOO Lisa Raye is a great storyteller. I was literally crying of laughter as she spoke about the tension with Stacey Dash while filming for the show Single Ladies. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/swZUCkXKsu — MANNY | #TCMSHOW 🎧 (@THECLASSICMANNY) October 22, 2019

But this time on the podcast, Lisa added that Dash returned the next day with security. “She absolutely did. And I never said this part before, but she came with security, and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on today?’ and they was like, ‘You! She brought them for your a**,’” McCoy told Fox. “I said, ‘Get outta here!”

LisaRaye expressed her concerns about appearing as a bully to the press to the producers and threatened to stay in her dressing room.

But eventually she got it together and secured the bag. “I said, ‘You know what? I’m bigger than this. I came here to be professional. I came here to be an actress. I came here to get my check.’”

Stacey Dash issued a statement to the outlet Too Fab, wishing Lisa well. “I have known Lisa by working with her on Single Ladies for many years,” said Dash. “She was lovely, and I absolutely loved working on that show. It was one of my favorite roles. I do wish Lisa the very best in life and hope she is successful in everything she does.”