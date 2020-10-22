Pepsi released a new commercial in celebration of the Notorious B.I.G.’s posthumous induction in the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.

“Nothing can beat the P-E-P-S-I drink it constantly / Something ’bout the taste feels great, less filling / Tell ’em Biggie said drink it all, don’t test me / Nothing else beats a Pepsi / If it is, let’s see/ I’m thirsty,” he raps on the song.

The freestyle was originally recorded in D&D Studios with DJ Snuff and was remastered for this special animated video.

Advertisement











The video ends with a message about the Brooklyn rapper’s induction on November 7th.

The Notorious B.I.G will join his friend-turned-rival, Tupac Shakur, in the hall of fame as the second solo Hip Hop act.

Let us know what you think about the freestyle below: