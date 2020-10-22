Odell Beckham Jr told reporters on Wednesday that he does not think he can catch COVID-19.

“Not in an arrogant way,” Beckham said. “I don’t think COVID can get to me. I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.”

.@obj was asked whether he was worried he had COVID-19 when he became sick last week. pic.twitter.com/2o347pOn4P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2020

Beckham’s comments come after he missed a practice last week due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. Before Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham tested negative for the virus. When asked about the test, Beckham said he wasn’t worried about it.

“So I wasn’t really worried about the test, it was just more in my mind for me and my maturity level I felt like it was the right thing to do to mention I may not have been feeling well. I just wouldn’t want it to spread throughout the whole building if there was a case that I would have possibly had it. I was just trying to be an adult and be precautious about the situation and try and handle it the right way.”

This past week, LSU banned Beckham from their facilities for two years after he gave out money to football players after winning the National Championship.