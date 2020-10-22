SOURCE SPORTS: LSU Bans Odell Beckham Jr. From Facilities for Two Years After Handing Out Money to Players

SOURCE SPORTS: LSU Bans Odell Beckham Jr. From Facilities for Two Years After Handing Out Money to Players

Odell Beckham Jr will be spending a lot less time at his beloved LSU.

Beckham Jr has been banned from the school’s facility for two years due to a money stunt he pulled after the national championship game back this past January.

LSU is banning Odell Beckham Jr. for two years from their facility for handing out cash after its national title win, per @SInow



It’s also removing eight scholarships as a penalty for booster payment violations



(via @MorganLagreeTBP)pic.twitter.com/UlH0lNJNmv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2020

Beckham was on the field at the New Orleans Superdome celebrating with LSU when cameras saw him handing out cash to players. LSU initially claimed the money was fake but later retracted that after Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow made it clear the money was real. LSU later acknowledged it was real cash and said the “payments totaled $2,000,” per Sports Illustrated.

Advertisement











The ban given to Beckham by LSU is just one self-imposed step the school is taking in an effort to avoid additional NCAA penalties in response to alleged rules violations, according to SI’s report.

LSU is also voluntarily reducing its scholarship count by eight over the next two years.