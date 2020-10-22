Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have themselves a new head coach.

The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Stan Van Gundy as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez.

ESPN reporting with @_andrew_lopez: Stan Van Gundy has agreed to a deal to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2020

Van Gundy is a veteran head coach that has been around the block a few times. He has 12 total seasons of NBA head coaching experience. Van Gundy last coached the Pistons from 2014 to 2018, making just one playoff appearance during that span. Van Gundy also previously coached the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic. This will be the first time Van Gundy will be coaching in the Western Conference.

Advertisement











The Pelicans finished 30-42 last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight year. The organization is trusting Van Gundy to turn things around fast in a murderous row Western Conference.

Only time will tell if Van Gundy can get the job done.