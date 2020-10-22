T.I. has been trying to get on an episode of VERZUZ for quite some time now. Earlier this year he called out 50 Cent, but fif never responded. Now T.I. is looking to get on season 2, but he wants to make sure whoever he goes up against is a formidable opponent.

Busta Rhymes called out T.I. to battle it out in the next season of VERZUZ. However, T.I. wasn’t having it and respectfully declined. Why T.I. declined? He thinks there’s too much of a generational gap between him and Busta. “Busta’s one of the most phenomenal talents of our time, man,” he said. “I salute and respect Busta a whole lot. I just think the generational gap might be a little too much,” he said.

T.I.’s response comes after Busta told Fat Joe that he would “bust T.I.’s ass” in a VERZUZ battle, but “do it with grace.” Aside from 50, T.I. said that he would go toe to toe with Jeezy in a battle as well. After hearing T.I.’s comments, Jeezy took to Instagram to tell T.I. that he’s ready.

Jeezy took to Instagram to let T.I. know he's ready for a #Verzuz battle 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/DMIYkEqFpz — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) October 22, 2020











Even though Jeezy didn’t specifically drop any names in the video, it’s clear who he was talking about. T.I. even went to the comments section to see if Jeezy was talking about him.