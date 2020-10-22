Tia Mowry spoke candidly about her love life with her husband, Cory Hardrict, on the What To Expect podcast.

The host, Heidi Murkoff, said she schedules sex dates with her husband and the child actress agreed to doing the same. “This is the first time where I’m admitting it: We do, too…With kids and work and all that you have to make sure it’s not neglected in any kind of way.”

The Sister, Sister star describes how they keep things fresh after years of marriage with kids. “We dress up. You have to stay in that dating phase where you dress up for each other, put on some perfume, spend that quality time, especially when you have kids.”

Later in the conversation, Tia spoke about her endometriosis diagnosis and having to advocate for her own health against a family doctor. “It was like she was just like: Well just take a warm bath or when I would tell her that didn’t work last month and she would say well get on the treadmill… It was kind of like I was being passed off and that was very frustrating”

But Tia Mowry has a new doctor, diet, and does yoga which contributes to her 68-pound weight loss and inclining health.