The H.B.I.C. Tiffany “New York” Pollard is getting a reunion special according to a report by Page Six.

The iconic reality star rose to stardom after starring in Flavor of Love then subsequently starring in her own reality dating series, I Love New York.

The 38-year-old is set to reunite with some of her favorite contestants in a reunion special to “revisit the show’s greatest moments, break down the biggest heartbreaks, and dive into how the cast members’ lives have evolved through the years.”

In an interview with Two Bees TV, Tiffany Pollard spoke about her impact on pop culture. “The thing that really blows my back is how time doesn’t transcend … the youth knows who I am,” she said. “It just shows that once you make that impact it’s always going to be there regardless of time.”

She continued saying she did the groundwork for the Love and Hip Hop stars we see today. “These guys are making a whole bunch of money, they are entrepreneurs, and I support all of that. I did the groundwork

“I Love New York: Reunited” is slated to air November 23.