Waka Flocka Gets Dragged for Suggesting Donald Trump is a Better President Than Barack Obama

Waka Flocka Gets Dragged for Suggesting Donald Trump is a Better President Than Barack Obama

Waka Flocka isn’t one to hold his tongue about trending topics.

DJ Akademiks’ post of a video of Barack Obama condemning Donald Trump at a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris rally. One follower commented saying that anyone who thinks Trump is a better President than Obama is a clown. “Guess I’m a clown then,” Flocka responded to the fan.

This prompted fans to drag him online and call him out for being a Trump supporter.

Advertisement











Waka Flocka, seemingly unbothered, doubled down on his statement on his own Instagram feed. “What the hell is fire to a flame,” he wrote.

Like many rich folks, Waka is opposed to Biden’s tax plan because once Black people hit a certain tax bracket their finances become their first identity.

Waka Flocka also criticized “those who resist change in favor of nostalgia and those who move with the time to create a better future.”

Waka joins 50 Cent who recently endorse Biden because he opposes his proposed tax plan. “WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind,” he wrote.