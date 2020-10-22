[WATCH] Amber Rose Says That Kanye And Trump Are “Twins”

[WATCH] Amber Rose Says That Kanye And Trump Are “Twins”

In her exclusive interview with Adam22 for No Jumper, supermodel Amber Rose talked about her former boyfriend Kanye West and his support of President Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Rose, in a very nonchalant manner, compared West to Trump and even went as far as calling them “twinsies”.

“They’re twinsies, they’re literally just the same person. There’s things that Trump says and I’m like, that’s Kanye, that is him…he probably sees himself in Trump and that’s why he supports him. I’m assuming.”

Advertisement











Rose also stated that she was the one to break up with Yeezy, not the other way around.