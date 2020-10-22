Many people have been trying to keep their mental health in tact during this pandemic, but the Braxton family are recovering from a recent tragedy as it has been shown on the most recent episode of Braxton Family Values.

In July, Tamar Braxton was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after being found unresponsive by her ex-boyfriend David Adefeso.

In a new clip from the upcoming episode, Toni Braxton, Evelyn Braxton, Towanda Braxton, and Traci Braxton can be seen at the recording studio reacting to the news of Tamar’s suicide attempt.

