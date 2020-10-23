Grammy-winning legends 112 paid a surprise visit to 21 Savage’s star-studded birthday bash last night in Atlanta, GA. 21 Savage joined in with the group as they serenaded his guests to hit records like “Cupid” and “U Already Know.” Rapper Young Thug joined in the fun singing along and filming the performance for is IG story.

The multi-platinum R&B icons recently released their seductive new EP, 112 FOREVER: Slim & Mike. The iconic duo recently dropped the alluring nine-track body of work on all digital platforms on September 4 in partnership with ONErpm, and announced the launch of new merchandise available exclusively via their official website, 112Forever.com.