It’s weeks until the 2020 Presidential election and the final debate aired on Thursday night.

In comparison to the first debate, Joe Biden was a lot more aggressive and took control of the conversation. When asked “Do you understand why African American parents are fearful for their children?”

Trump boldly responded, “Nobody has done more for the Black community than Donald Trump.” He hilariously excluded Abraham Lincoln and said the Obama administration didn’t contribute to prison reform as much as him. But Joe Biden responded with a powerful response that shook the room. “He commuted 20 people’s sentences. We commuted over 1,000. He was trying to get the Central Park 5 executed and none of them were guilty.”

Biden brings up that Trump pushed for the death penalty for the Central Park 5, a group of Black and Latino teens who were innocent pic.twitter.com/ECx9yKOmHA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2020











Matia Reyes met Korey Wise at the Auburn Correctional Facility while serving a life sentence. He later confessed to beating and raping Trisha Meili who was jogging in Central Park that day and acting alone. A simple DNA test proved his confession and the rest was history.

They went on to fight for their lawsuit money for years but Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us docuseries introduced this New York horror story to a new generation and brought the men justice.

At the time the Exonerated 5’s attorney, Michael W. Warren said, “I think Donald Trump at the very least owes a real apology to this community and to the young men and their families.”

Check out Two Bees TV’s interview with Korey Wise below as he discusses his clothing line, upcoming book, and staying off of social media.

Korey Wise of the Central Park 5 talks about being an activist and his love for uptowns with @miss2bees at Hulu's Crime + Punishment red carpet screening.



Full interview: https://t.co/WjcQ5XXg7o pic.twitter.com/dKkJL0Hg2Y — Two Bees TV (@twobeestv) October 23, 2020

Trump has yet to apologize and had the opportunity to tonight. Check out some reactions below.

Make sure you go out to vote and vote early if you can.

Not me screaming at Trump on the tv about the Central Park 5 and then hearing Biden say it, so satisfying 😌 https://t.co/1Bqdxlute3 — Tara (@taraforo) October 23, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump has yet to apologize to the Central Park 5 #PresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/QhxrxAWZmi — Bill Martin (@billmartinn) October 23, 2020

Tonight, all of America saw that . . .



Biden is a statesman.



Trump is a pathological liar.#Resist Scranton Moderator Central Park 5 The IRS Bernie Malarkey Russia Lowest IQ Obamacare The Talk Coyotes China Republican Congress Poor Boys Chris Wallace Did Trump Did Biden pic.twitter.com/9GbxuZrD8h — Steve Rustad (@SteveRustad1) October 23, 2020

Exactly.

Let's talk about Trump trying to get the Central Park 5 murdered by the state. 5 totally innocent men. #Debates2020 https://t.co/bFDu9LiRsD — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

He talks about the crime bill like he didn't take full newspaper ad he ran for the Central Park 5 — Aretha's Casket Pumps (@Nothinbuttreble) October 23, 2020