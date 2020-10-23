Chanel West Coast has released her debut album America’s Sweetheart. The new release brings in features from Too $hort, Dreezy, and more, while the production is held down by Rich Skillz, K.E. On The Track, Finatik N Zac, and ISM.

“I called this album ‘America’s Sweetheart’ because it’s an oxymoron and contradicts the perception that many have of me,” Chanel said. “I have flaws. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve benefitted from white privilege and I’ve had second chances in life that, unfortunately, many people have not received. That’s why it was important for me to donate to the REFORM Alliance and do my part to address the injustices taking place in our world, particularly our Black and brown communities.”

West Coast has detailed a portation of the streams will be donated to the REFORM Alliance, the criminal justice reform organization co-founded by Meek Mill, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and others.

Advertisement











Chanel West Coast will be introducing fans to the evolution of her sound, which was first heard as a signee to Lil Wayne’s Young Money. She now is showcasing a hybrid of rap, R&B, and pop for the America’s Sweetheart album.

You can hear the full album below.