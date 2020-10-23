Dave East has overnight released the deluxe edition to his excellent, 15-track charting mixtape Karma 3 on Nas’ Mass Appeal Records and Def Jam Recordings. The new deluxe edition features eight new tracks, building off the initial momentum of the latest incarnation of East’s Karma mixtape series which dropped back in mid-August this year. While the original version contained features from the likes of Mary J. Blige, Benny The Butcher of Griselda Records, Young Dolph, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trey Songz and production from Mike & Keys, araabMUZIK and DJ Paul, the new eight tracks on the deluxe edition contain five new features from Chris Brown, Jeezy, G Herbo, Junior Reid as well as Def Loaf and Meluchis.

Dave East in support of the release of his new deluxe edition mixtape has also released a new film clip to “Unruly” featuring Popcorn from the original version of Karma 3 – watch below.