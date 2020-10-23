On the new platform OutKick.com, sports analyst Jason Whitlock sat down with President Trump to discuss the upcoming election, his competitor Joe Biden and how Black entertainers turned their backs on him when he entered the political arena.

Trump went as far as talking about being namedropped in Hip Hop songs and “Then when I ran for politics, there was like a wall. Nobody has done for the Black community what I have done. Prison reform, criminal justice reform.”

Whitlock later slammed the Antifa, calling them the “modern day KKK”, to which Trump agreed, “…Antifa is a disaster. I have a lot of respect for you.”

