Celebrating a new chapter in cannabis, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, has launched his first cannabis brand, MONOGRAM. The brand’s website is live at www.monogramcompany.com and on Instagram at @MONOGRAMCOMPANY.

MONOGRAM is built upon its careful strain selection and meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromised quality in aim to define what cannabis means to consumers. The brand will launch through an elite e-commerce platform that is created to be specific to the product line.

MONOGRAM is created out of Hov’s partnership with Caliva, the largest vertically-integrated cannabis company in California. Jay-Z is the Chief Brand Strategist for the company since July 2019.

Advertisement









