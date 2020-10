Nicki Minaj has shared a photo of baby boy’s foot, while her husband Kenneth Petty is holding him. His face wasn’t in the picture though.



Minaj posted this on Instagram in celebration of their one-year anniversary and she captioned it, “Happy Anniversary, my love.”



Minaj hasn’t revealed the name of her baby boy that was reportedly born on September 30 in Los Angeles. She received gifts from Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and more of being a motherhood.

Peep a small glimpse below.