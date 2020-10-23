After hosting a live stream with fans courtesy of Jack Daniel’s, Saweetie has released her new single “Back to the Streets,” featuring Jhene Aiko.

The new single takes listeners on a journey of getting over an ex while getting in order to raise to a new level. The single follows up “Tap In,” and its hit remix featuring Jack Harlow, DaBaby, and Post Malone.

“I put my new man on a leash

traded in my old ni**a he was just a lease

Ride around town till I leave

I gave that boy a round and sent him back to the streets.”

The single is the latest step to the release of her debut album Pretty B*tch Music. Earlier this week, Saweetie spoke with The Source and gave insight into the new release.

“It’s more intense,” Saweetie opened. “There’s definitely, at least for me, I feel like I’m touching on all areas of me as a woman, whether that’s being the boss up woman, whether that’s me being the loving woman or even a heartbreak girl. So I feel like there’s all these different emotions that I go through in daily life and other people also experience. I feel like that can be found throughout the album.”

You can hear the new single below.