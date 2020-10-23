Shaquille O’Neal has an idea that would help the Los Angeles Clippers get over the hump next season.

O’Neal was talking on his The Big Podcast with Shaq and in the episode, he talked about moving one of the team’s All-Stars.

“They have to get rid of someone,” Shaq said, referring to Paul George.

Advertisement











“You gotta use [George] to get two good, solid players. Because I need Kawhi to be the man,” Shaq said. “I don’t want Kawhi to delegate. When Kawhi was with Toronto, he knew he was the man, everybody knew he was the man. Now you got one guy that thinks he’s the man, one guy that is the man. They got a guy coming off the bench that knows he’s the man.

“It may look good in certain games, but when you need to slow the game down and do certain things, it never works.”

While O’Neal has a great case here, it would be kinda foolish for the Clippers to give up on George after just one season.

If the Clippers were to trade George, the get back value wouldn’t be enough to help the team next season.

Even after the disappointing end of the season, the Clippers still have the second-best odds to win the NBA Championship next season.