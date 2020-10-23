Haters are always going to find a way to hate.

An unnamed agent went on a lengthy rant about LeBron James and his friend and business partner Rich Paul.

The unnamed agent believes James and Paul are unethically dominating the sport.

Advertisement











“The worst thing that LeBron is doing is forcing this power with Rich Paul and what that is, in terms of, he’s a player, but he has prowess in the media space,” the agent said. “But now that they’ve jumped into the agent game, which the reality is, it’s illegal for a player, particularly if you’re in the state of California, to be licensed to represent talent. Now I know it’s this façade that it’s Rich Paul, but it’s really LeBron who recruits for Rich Paul. So it’s almost like they’re trying to control AAU at the NBA level.”

Paul’s Klutch Sports Agency has become a powerhouse sports agency. Unfortunately, the unnamed agent believes that Paul and LeBron are responsible for millions of dollars in losses when it comes to “mismanaged” players.

“And you have to call out the union,” they continued. “They should be meeting with Rich Paul, saying, ‘What happened here? What happened here? They represent all the players. They all pay the same amount for dues. If Rich Paul were a lawyer, he’d be disbarred five times. But because LeBron is so powerful, there is no accountability.”

The unnamed agent clearly isn’t a fan of Kutch Sports and especially that of Paul. He did end the rant mentioning just how much power and pull LeBron has.

Even if that is the case, it always seems someone wants to bring down black men in a position of power. You rarely hear white own sports agencies being criticizes the same way.