Yannick Ngakoue is on the move again. The All-Pro defensive end has been traded from the Minnesota Vikings to now Super Bowl contenders, Baltimore Ravens.

New Ravens’ DE Yannick Ngakoue will fly to Baltimore in the next 24 hours to go through COVID testing so that he can be ready to join his new team next week after it comes off its bye and returns to start preparations for next Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. https://t.co/YLwJX2lNoS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2020

Ngakoue was traded to the Vikings less than two months ago for a very similar package. The Vikings gave up a second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round selection. Not long after, they get back a third and a conditional fifth.

The move will reunite him with Calais Campbell. Both players wreaked havoc on offenses when the two played together in Jacksonville.

Advertisement

Teammates again in Baltimore…. pic.twitter.com/kwAYbD5Byj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2020











The Ravens add more firepower to their already stack defense. With teams like the Steelers, Chiefs, and Titians in their conference, you’re going to need a strong pass rush to get to those team’s quarterbacks.

Ngakoue will have to wait until next week to get back on the field for the Ravens. In the meantime, as long as he doesn’t test positive for COVID-19, he should see significant playing time against the Steelers in their week 8 matchup.