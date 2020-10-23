Ty Dolla $ign has returned with his new album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, titled in salute to the work that he has done in putting on the rest of the world with key features.

The new album is 25 tracks long, but still clocks in at just one hour. And on the features, everyone is here. Ladies are represented with Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, Jhene Aiko, and more meeting the hottest names in rap like Future, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Durk.

“I decided to name my third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla Sign because there is truly something for everybody on this album,” said of the album on Instagram. “It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.”

Advertisement