The 2019 Leaving Neverland documentary resurfaced Michael Jackson’s sexual abuse allegations that were once dismissed in court.

James Safechuck claims he was one of the children who were molested by the singer and sued MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures in 2014 for negligence, but a judge ruled that the companies aren’t responsible.

Safechuck claimed he was sexually abused in the singer’s home multiple times but he reportedly originally defended the King of Pop against the allegations in 1993 when they initially began surfacing. Plus, there are inconsistencies in the story, and others have come out in support of Michael Jackson including Macauly Caulkin.

James isn’t going out without a fight. He’s set to appeal the decision. It’s unclear how much damages he’s seeking but we really hope MJ can sleep in peace.