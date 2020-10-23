Share:

A political social media post from Waka Flocka has earned him some fierce criticism after he suggested that President Trump is a better at being the POTUS than Barack Obama.

A clip from Obama’s appearance at Vice President Biden’s drive-in rally made its way to DJ Akademik’s IG page, where someone posted, “People who really think Trump is a better President than Obama [are clowns].” Waka responded to them, saying, “Guess I’m a clown.”

Screen Shot 2020 10 23 at 1.44.34 PM
Waka stands firm in his position, posting the criticism of Biden’s proposed tax plan on IG.

