After T.I. respectfully declined Busta Rhymes’ invitation to a Verzuz battle, Buss-A-Bus replied to Tip with some choice words of his own that implied that the self proclaimed “King of the South” was actually scared of the smoke from the Dragon.

The God also made sure to press T.I. about even mentioning the living legend LL Cool J after trying to curve the Verzuz battle.

Busta is on the verge of releasing his new Extinction Level Event 2(E.L.E. 2) The Wrath Of God project this week and has been getting himself mentally and physically prepared to release the Wrath.

