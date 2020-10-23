After Young Buck’s girlfriend, Lucresia Neil, was arrested on Wednesday for firing a weapon at the rapper, he himself was taken into custody the next day(October 22) on charges of domestic assault, vandalism, and illegal possession of a weapon.

Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, was booked in the Sumner County, Tennessee on a $60,000 bond for vandalism over $10,000, the weapons charge, and the assault on his girlfriend.

The details surrounding Buck’s arrest are still developing, however, TheSource.com will update the story as it is available.

Advertisement