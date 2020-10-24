Production giants Da Beatminerz—Mr. Walt and DJ Evil Dee did it again bringing their signature New York sound on ‘The Mecca’ inspired by the new Netflix film “The Forty-Year-Old Version”.

Writer/director/star Radha Blank touches the unspoken nuances of being a hip hop artist. The song features Nas, Dave East, Styles P and Ghostface Killah but it’s an appearance from Remy Ma that has the streets talking.

Speaking on her growth as a mom and an MC, Remy’s verse offers exactly what we’ve been missing.

[Remy Ma:]

Where I’m from, the liquor store is next door to the church and

Couldn’t use the pizza shop bathroom with no purchase

Everybody was hurting, nobody was working

Sheets in the windows, couldn’t afford curtains

Bum dude cut my face, just one of my burdens

Took my own stitches out, no insurance and no surgeon

Now I take private jets on excursions

Now I got a Birkin, now I got a daughter

And she a whole person, she the whole purpose

Now I be tryna write my rhymes with no curses

Ten years from now, don’t want her on the web searching

Seeing mom half-naked on the stage twerking

Nope, the views ain’t worth it

I’m prepping for the day she asks, “Mommy, why they say you shot a person?”

Remy ain’t perfect

But if you ain’t from the streets, my life could be a little hard to interpret

Take the top layer off, right below the surface

I’m so New York, just a 40-year-old version

Advertisement